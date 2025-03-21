Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,450 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $554,851.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,483.74. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,415.83. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,741 shares of company stock worth $2,387,771. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

