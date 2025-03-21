Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

VPG opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.08. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

