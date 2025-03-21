Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.46. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

