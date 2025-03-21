Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,057.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $601.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.60. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $648.75.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.