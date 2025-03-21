Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $915,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $102.99.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

