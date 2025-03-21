Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $931,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,657,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $806.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.64.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

