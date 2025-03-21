Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $936,000 Stock Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

