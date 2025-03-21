Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $977,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

COF stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

