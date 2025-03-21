Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Douglas Elliman worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DOUG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

