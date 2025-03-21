Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,739 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 162.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

