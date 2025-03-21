Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

