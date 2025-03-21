Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Spire Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SR opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

