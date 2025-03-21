Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 115,901 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 129,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.82 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $83,514.12. This represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.