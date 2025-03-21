Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

