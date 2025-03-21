Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,249 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,519.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

