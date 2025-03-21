Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,417 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Monroe Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.
Monroe Capital Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
