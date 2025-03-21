Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,146 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Quad/Graphics worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 279,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 450.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.52%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

