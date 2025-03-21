Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 79,358 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,358 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

