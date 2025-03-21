e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $76,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $68,775,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20,187.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 333,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

