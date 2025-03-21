Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 118,303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

