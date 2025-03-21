Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $77,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2,458.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $52,094,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,846,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,412,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EHC opened at $99.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

