Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after buying an additional 142,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.