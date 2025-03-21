Essential Planning LLC. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5,832.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.