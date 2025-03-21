European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 52.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler lowered European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

