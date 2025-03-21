EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.