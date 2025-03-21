EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 36.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 182.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 148.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,068,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,264,000 after purchasing an additional 638,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 309,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

