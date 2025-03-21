EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.84. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.