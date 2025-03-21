EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,454,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ingredion by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INGR opened at $131.74 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

