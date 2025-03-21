EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in FMC by 85.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.