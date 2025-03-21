EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 127 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 282.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $214.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

