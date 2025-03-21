EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 660,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

