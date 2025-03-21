EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BOTZ opened at $30.53 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

