EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,552,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,283.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,619.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,572.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

