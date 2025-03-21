Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $785,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $783,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

