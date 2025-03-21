Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

