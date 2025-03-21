Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 977 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

