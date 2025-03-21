Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $61.52 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

