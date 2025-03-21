Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $73.49 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.