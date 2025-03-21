Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 4,389 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FELV stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.