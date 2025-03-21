Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar Trading Down 0.7 %

FSLR opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

