Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 5.95. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.