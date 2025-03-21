Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

ENTG stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.84 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

