Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORI

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.