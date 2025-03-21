Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

