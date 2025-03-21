Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 557,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $9,043,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

