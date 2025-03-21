Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

CCJ stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

