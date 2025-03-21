Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1,010.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,492,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

