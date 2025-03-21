Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $127.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

