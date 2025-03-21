Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TORM by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.14. TORM plc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

