Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 356.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

